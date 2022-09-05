Returns At Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Valmont Industries' (NYSE:VMI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Valmont Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$383m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$831m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Valmont Industries has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.9% generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Valmont Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Valmont Industries' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Valmont Industries has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 95% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

We've identified 2 warning signs with Valmont Industries (at least 1 which is potentially serious)

