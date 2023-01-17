Returns At Tek Seng Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TEKSENG) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TEKSENG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tek Seng Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = RM19m ÷ (RM318m - RM27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 8.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Tek Seng Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 6.4% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 8.3%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Tek Seng Holdings Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Given the stock has declined 12% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Tek Seng Holdings Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

While Tek Seng Holdings Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

