Returns At Southern Acids (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAB) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Southern Acids (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern Acids (M) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = RM70m ÷ (RM1.0b - RM88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Southern Acids (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 7.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.9% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Southern Acids (M) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Southern Acids (M) Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Southern Acids (M) Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 42% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.6%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Southern Acids (M) Berhad's ROCE

Long story short, while Southern Acids (M) Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Southern Acids (M) Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

