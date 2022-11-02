The Returns At Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Aren't Growing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Shift4 Payments is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$41m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$275m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Shift4 Payments has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Shift4 Payments' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Shift4 Payments' ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Shift4 Payments. Over the past three years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 2.0% and the business has deployed 213% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Shift4 Payments' ROCE

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And in the last year, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Shift4 Payments has the makings of a multi-bagger.

While Shift4 Payments doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Shift4 Payments isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

