The Returns At Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) Aren't Growing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Retail Food Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = AU$13m ÷ (AU$356m - AU$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Retail Food Group has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 8.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Retail Food Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Retail Food Group's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Retail Food Group's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 66% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 4.9%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 27% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than4.9% because total capital employed would be higher.The 4.9% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 27% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Retail Food Group's ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Retail Food Group reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 93% over the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

