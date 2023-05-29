Returns At Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Raffles Medical Group (SGX:BSL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Raffles Medical Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = S$214m ÷ (S$1.5b - S$326m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Raffles Medical Group has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured Raffles Medical Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Raffles Medical Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Raffles Medical Group are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 44%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Raffles Medical Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Raffles Medical Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 45% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know more about Raffles Medical Group, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

