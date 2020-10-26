What Do The Returns At Prime People (LON:PRP) Mean Going Forward?

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Prime People (LON:PRP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Prime People:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£2.6m ÷ (UK£20m - UK£3.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

So, Prime People has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Prime People

roce More

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Prime People's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Prime People's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Prime People's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Prime People are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 31%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Prime People can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Prime People we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.