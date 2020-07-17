The Returns At National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) Provide Us With Signs Of What's To Come

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think National Tyre & Wheel (ASX:NTD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for National Tyre & Wheel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = AU$8.7m ÷ (AU$128m - AU$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

So, National Tyre & Wheel has an ROCE of 9.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Retail Distributors industry average of 6.4%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Tyre & Wheel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for National Tyre & Wheel.

So How Is National Tyre & Wheel's ROCE Trending?

In terms of National Tyre & Wheel's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around three years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 9.7%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that National Tyre & Wheel is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Since the stock has gained an impressive 24% over the last year, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for National Tyre & Wheel (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

