The Returns At Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Aren't Growing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mistras Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = US$17m ÷ (US$540m - US$108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Mistras Group has an ROCE of 3.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mistras Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Mistras Group, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Mistras Group doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

What We Can Learn From Mistras Group's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Mistras Group's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 82% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

