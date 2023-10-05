Returns At Ibstock (LON:IBST) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Ibstock's (LON:IBST) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ibstock:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£92m ÷ (UK£772m - UK£132m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Ibstock has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Basic Materials industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ibstock compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ibstock here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ibstock Tell Us?

Ibstock is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 23% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Ibstock's ROCE

As discussed above, Ibstock appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 24% in the last five years. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

