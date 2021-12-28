As he returns home for Orange Bowl, Georgia’s James Cook makes it known: ‘I’m not done yet’

For four years with the Georgia Bulldogs, James Cook has worked his way up the depth chart, fighting, scratching and competing for every carry he could get in an always-deep running back room.

D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield were the top two running backs Cook’s freshman year. Then it was Swift and Brian Herrien carrying the bulk of the load when Cook was a sophomore, with Zamir White getting his share of touches as well. And then White became Georgia’s premier running back during Cook’s junior season.

“It’s just hard,” Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Tuesday, “because we always have a number of versatile, talented running backs and there’s just never enough touches for all of them. There’s only one football, and he’s like a lot of our players, have been very selfless.”

But this year, Cook’s senior year and final chance to leave a mark on the team, Cook has finally seen the uptick in touches. He’s a steady part of the game plan, a regular contributor.

And it has led him home.

Cook and the No. 3 Bulldogs are in South Florida this week with a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff national championship on the line. First, Georgia faces No. 2 Michigan on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium for the chance to play the winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

“Playing at home is always good just in front of my family and friends,” Cook said. “It’s going to be a good one.”

Cook, the brother of NFL running back Dalvin Cook, saw his career blossom as a standout at Miami Central High. He played his home games at Traz Powell Stadium, 6.5 miles away from where he’ll play the biggest game of his football career (so far) on Friday.

And while the on-field numbers don’t necessarily reflect the talent level and the potential, Cook sees only the positives from his four-year career.

Now, it’s time to chase that championship ring.

“I just kept my face clean and worked hard every day to be a good leader in the building,” Cook said. “My time at Georgia was great — and I’m not done yet.”

Cook hopes this year is the jumping-off point to his career. He has served as a one-two punch with White this season, and both have been productive. White is still Georgia’s No. 1 running back, recording 718 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries.

But Cook was used more than ever in his career this season. His 101 rushing yards, 619 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns are all single-season best marks. He also caught 21 passes — fifth most on the team — for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

For his career, he averaged 6.4 yards per carry.

“It’s about opportunities,” Monken said. “Plays are one thing, but opportunities with the ball in their hands, and he does a tremendous job. We’ve relied on him heavily and he’s done a great job with it.”

Central’s running back James Cook scores on a 28 yard run in the second quarter. Miami Central Rockets vs Armwood Hawks at the 2015 FHSAA Football Class 6A Championship at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Saturday, December 12, 2015

He has been that way since his high school days.

Cook was a Miami Herald first-team All-Dade football player as a senior after he ran for 782 rushing and 10 touchdowns while also recording three interceptions (and returning two of those for touchdowns) on defense.

He was a four-star prospect at that time and the No. 41 overall player in the Class of 2018 recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

When he steps on the field Friday, he says there will be no nerves, no jitters.

The stakes of the game might be higher than any he has played in before, but for Cook, it’s just .. another game.

“I’ve been playing football all my life, so I mean, you just go out there and play,” said Cook, who added that playing in front of large crowds at Traz Powell Stadium during his preps career gave him an “edge” when he started playing in college. “There’s no pressure. It’s just different scenery or the field that I played on.”

Friday will be the next chance for him to add to his legacy and his next chance to show that, despite the limited action he had over four years, that he is worthy of a shot in the NFL.

Cook right now is projected to be a Day 3 pick.

“It’s been a great journey here at Georgia,” Cook said, “and I hope people remember me forever here.”