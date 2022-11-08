The Returns At Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC) Aren't Growing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Great Eastern Energy (LON:GEEC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Great Eastern Energy:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$7.0m ÷ (US$145m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Great Eastern Energy has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Oil and Gas industry average of 9.5%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Great Eastern Energy's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Great Eastern Energy's ROCE Trending?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 21% in that same period. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

Our Take On Great Eastern Energy's ROCE

It's a shame to see that Great Eastern Energy is effectively shrinking in terms of its capital base. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 52% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Great Eastern Energy has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you'd like to know more about Great Eastern Energy, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

