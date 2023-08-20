Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Theta Edge Berhad (KLSE:THETA)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Theta Edge Berhad's (KLSE:THETA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Theta Edge Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM4.2m ÷ (RM151m - RM62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Theta Edge Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 22%.

See our latest analysis for Theta Edge Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Theta Edge Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Theta Edge Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.8%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 33%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Theta Edge Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 41% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Theta Edge Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to continue researching Theta Edge Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Theta Edge Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.