Returns Are Gaining Momentum At S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for S4 Capital, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = UK£29m ÷ (UK£1.8b - UK£501m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, S4 Capital has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Media industry average of 12%.

Check out our latest analysis for S4 Capital

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for S4 Capital compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for S4 Capital.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last three years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 2.2%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 162% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at S4 Capital thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On S4 Capital's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that S4 Capital is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 8.3% to shareholders over the last three years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Story continues

If you'd like to know about the risks facing S4 Capital, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While S4 Capital isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here