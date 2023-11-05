Returns Are Gaining Momentum At PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PTC:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$477m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, PTC has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 8.5% generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PTC compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PTC.

So How Is PTC's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at PTC. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 10%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 181% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at PTC thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that PTC is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with a respectable 74% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

