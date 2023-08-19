Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Penske Automotive Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$15b - US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Penske Automotive Group has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Penske Automotive Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Penske Automotive Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Penske Automotive Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Penske Automotive Group Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Penske Automotive Group are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 72%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Penske Automotive Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Penske Automotive Group has decreased current liabilities to 34% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Penske Automotive Group can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 263% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Penske Automotive Group does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

While Penske Automotive Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.