Returns Are Gaining Momentum At H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for H.B. Fuller, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$323m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$706m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, H.B. Fuller has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for H.B. Fuller compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering H.B. Fuller here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

H.B. Fuller has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 142% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On H.B. Fuller's ROCE

To sum it up, H.B. Fuller is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

H.B. Fuller does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

