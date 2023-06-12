Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Fu Yu (SGX:F13)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Fu Yu (SGX:F13) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fu Yu:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = S$16m ÷ (S$206m - S$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Fu Yu has an ROCE of 10.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Machinery industry average of 5.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Fu Yu's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Fu Yu's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Fu Yu's ROCE Trend?

Fu Yu's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 60% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Fu Yu has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 49% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Fu Yu, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

