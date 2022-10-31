Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM88m ÷ (RM509m - RM47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Food industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 167%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 25% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

While Cepatwawasan Group Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

