Returns Are Gaining Momentum At Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Algoma Central's (TSE:ALC) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Algoma Central is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = CA$84m ÷ (CA$1.3b - CA$103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Algoma Central has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Shipping industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured Algoma Central's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Algoma Central.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Algoma Central Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 7.0%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 24%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Algoma Central's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Algoma Central is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 70% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

