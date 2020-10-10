The Returns At Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Provide Us With Signs Of What's To Come

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Fabrinet's (NYSE:FN) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fabrinet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$121m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$338m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Fabrinet has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Electronic industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fabrinet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 112% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Fabrinet has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Fabrinet has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 209% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Fabrinet does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

