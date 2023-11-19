Returns At Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Consolidated Edison is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$2.8b ÷ (US$64b - US$6.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 4.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Consolidated Edison compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Consolidated Edison Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Consolidated Edison. The company has consistently earned 4.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Consolidated Edison has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 42% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Consolidated Edison we've found 4 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

