Returns At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Looking at Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Check Point Software Technologies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$893m ÷ (US$5.7b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Check Point Software Technologies has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Check Point Software Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Check Point Software Technologies.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Check Point Software Technologies, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Check Point Software Technologies' ROCE

Although is allocating it's capital efficiently to generate impressive returns, it isn't compounding its base of capital, which is what we'd see from a multi-bagger. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 19% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

