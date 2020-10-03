What Do The Returns At Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Mean Going Forward?

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Cargojet (TSE:CJT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cargojet, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$117m ÷ (CA$1.1b - CA$153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

So, Cargojet has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Logistics industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cargojet

roce More

In the above chart we have measured Cargojet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cargojet.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cargojet Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Cargojet. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 172%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Cargojet's ROCE

To sum it up, Cargojet has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these trends are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Cargojet, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.