Returns On Capital At Warehouse Group (NZSE:WHS) Have Hit The Brakes

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Warehouse Group (NZSE:WHS) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Warehouse Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = NZ$197m ÷ (NZ$2.0b - NZ$753m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Warehouse Group has an ROCE of 16%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 16%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Warehouse Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Warehouse Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 59% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Warehouse Group has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Warehouse Group has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 119% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

