Returns On Capital At Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Turbo-Mech Berhad (KLSE:TURBO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Turbo-Mech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = RM2.4m ÷ (RM134m - RM6.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Turbo-Mech Berhad has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 5.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Turbo-Mech Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Turbo-Mech Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Turbo-Mech Berhad. The company has consistently earned 1.9% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 29% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Turbo-Mech Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 12% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

