Returns On Capital At T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for T-Mobile US, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$15b ÷ (US$211b - US$25b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, T-Mobile US has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for T-Mobile US compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for T-Mobile US.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at T-Mobile US. The company has employed 208% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.1%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, T-Mobile US has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 110% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

