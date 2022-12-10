Returns On Capital Are A Standout For D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in D.R. Horton's (NYSE:DHI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on D.R. Horton is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$7.7b ÷ (US$30b - US$5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, D.R. Horton has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 17%.

In the above chart we have measured D.R. Horton's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For D.R. Horton Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at D.R. Horton are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 152%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at D.R. Horton thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that D.R. Horton can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 79% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if D.R. Horton can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

D.R. Horton does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

