Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cintas' (NASDAQ:CTAS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cintas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$8.5b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Thus, Cintas has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Cintas' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cintas.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Cintas Tell Us?

Cintas' ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 55% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Cintas' ROCE

To sum it up, Cintas is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And a remarkable 175% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Cintas that you might find interesting.

