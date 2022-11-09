Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For AwanBiru Technology Berhad (KLSE:AWANTEC)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AwanBiru Technology Berhad (KLSE:AWANTEC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AwanBiru Technology Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM6.6m ÷ (RM443m - RM217m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, AwanBiru Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 8.6%.

View our latest analysis for AwanBiru Technology Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AwanBiru Technology Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of AwanBiru Technology Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.0% over the last five years. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Story continues

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 49%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about AwanBiru Technology Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 63% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

AwanBiru Technology Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

While AwanBiru Technology Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here