Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Monadelphous Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$57m ÷ (AU$741m - AU$234m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Monadelphous Group has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Construction industry average of 16%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Monadelphous Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Monadelphous Group.

What Can We Tell From Monadelphous Group's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Monadelphous Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 23% five years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a related note, Monadelphous Group has decreased its current liabilities to 32% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

Our Take On Monadelphous Group's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Monadelphous Group have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Monadelphous Group that we think you should be aware of.

