Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Entergy (NYSE:ETR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Entergy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$1.6b ÷ (US$59b - US$6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Entergy has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Entergy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Entergy here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Entergy doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 4.2% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Entergy in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 73% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Entergy does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

