Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$7.0b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured C.H. Robinson Worldwide's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at C.H. Robinson Worldwide doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 45%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 47%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 51% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (3 are significant) you should be aware of.

