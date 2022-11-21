Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Johnson Outdoors is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$67m ÷ (US$676m - US$117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Johnson Outdoors has an ROCE of 12%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Leisure industry average of 21%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Johnson Outdoors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Johnson Outdoors doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. However it looks like Johnson Outdoors might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Johnson Outdoors is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 19% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Johnson Outdoors (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

