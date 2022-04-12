Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FW Thorpe:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = UK£17m ÷ (UK£188m - UK£35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, FW Thorpe has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Electrical industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FW Thorpe's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how FW Thorpe has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of FW Thorpe's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 17% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From FW Thorpe's ROCE

While returns have fallen for FW Thorpe in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 43% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

