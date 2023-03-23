Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A.G. BARR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£44m ÷ (UK£355m - UK£66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, A.G. BARR has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Beverage industry average of 12% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for A.G. BARR compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for A.G. BARR.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of A.G. BARR's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 21% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for A.G. BARR. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, A.G. BARR does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

