Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A.G. BARR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£44m ÷ (UK£355m - UK£66m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, A.G. BARR has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Beverage industry average of 12% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for A.G. BARR

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for A.G. BARR compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for A.G. BARR.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of A.G. BARR's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 15% from 21% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for A.G. BARR. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Like most companies, A.G. BARR does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • A recession could be postponed for years, and the stock market is poised for a big bounce after it gets through recent turmoil, Fundstrat says

    The S&P 500 could finish the year 13% higher as interest rates fall and postpone a downturn, according to Fundstrat.

  • This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

    Here’s a top Canadian monthly dividend stock that can help your high passive income for years to come. The post This 8.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here’s How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You’re in Your 50s

    Much has been written about decade-based retirement savings targets. T. Rowe Price, for example, recommends having three to six times your annual salary socked away for retirement by the time you turn...

  • Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income

    Timing isn't everything, but when the market is down this much, it can certainly help you achieve your investment goals a lot sooner. The post Stop Hoarding Cash! Buy 281 Shares of This Stock Instead to Get $955.40 in Annual Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Warren Buffett's planned successor plows $25 million into Berkshire Hathaway after the investor prods him to buy more stock

    Greg Abel has boosted his Berkshire stake after Warren Buffett declared his successor would keep a big chunk of his net worth in the company's stock.

  • Trump-backed blank-check firm Digital World ousts CEO

    (Reuters) -Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, said on Wednesday it had ousted Chief Executive Patrick Orlando. “Due to the unprecedented headwinds faced by the Company, the Board agreed it was in the best interest of its shareholders to select a new management team to execute an orderly succession plan and set strategic operating procedures for the Company in this new phase,” the company said in a news release. In October 2021, Trump’s newly formed media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), announced a deal to go public by merging with DWAC.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good

    I’m looking to snatch up undervalued and underrated bank stocks like Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) in the final weeks of March. The post 2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal)

    2 TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term. The post 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Surprise inflation jump ‘wipes out flexibility for Bank on interest rates’

    The unexpected jump in UK inflation in February could make it harder for the Bank to justify pausing its prolonged cycle of rate hikes, say experts.

  • Even as Bank of Canada moves to sidelines, consumers not ready to splurge

    When the Bank of Canada became the first major global central bank this month to pause raising interest rates after its most aggressive tightening campaign in history, indebted consumers heaved a sigh of relief. But with the benchmark rate still at a 15-year high of 4.5% and borrowing costs expected to stay higher for longer, Canadians are in no rush to open their purse strings. Consumers' reluctance to spend could challenge an economy facing headwinds from a record pace of interest rate hikes as retail spending accounts for about 5% of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Before a Bull Market Arrives

    After a hot start to the year, here are three discounted TSX stocks that I’d seriously consider loading up on while prices last. The post 3 Cheap Stocks I’d Buy in Bulk Before a Bull Market Arrives appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Buy for Decades of Passive Income

    Here's why RRSP investors can consider buying beaten-down TSX bank stocks such as BMO and BNS in March 2023. The post RRSP Investors: 2 Undervalued Bank Stocks to Buy for Decades of Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Couples: How to Make $800/Month in Tax-Free Income

    With a cumulative contribution room of $176,000 TFSA couples can easily generate more than $800 in monthly dividend income. The post TFSA Couples: How to Make $800/Month in Tax-Free Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

    Canadian bank stocks, such as TD Bank and RY Bank, are reeling under the pressure of a weak macro environment. Are these TSX bank stocks a buy? The post TSX Bank Stocks: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Crescent Point's Duvernay oil and gas play sees 'pivotal moment'

    The company says its Duvernay assets acquired in 2021 will have paid for themselves by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

  • Canadian dollar retreats from 2-week high as inflation eases

    The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from an earlier two-week high, as domestic inflation data supported the Bank of Canada's recent decision to pause its interest rate hiking campaign. Canada's annual inflation rate slowed more than expected to 5.2% in February, its lowest level in 13 months, benefiting from a comparison to last year's strong price increase. "These are encouraging trends that basically confirms the pause that the Bank of Canada initiated at its last meeting," said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada ULC.

  • 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Instead of Sitting on Cash

    These two TSX stocks are my top choices if you want companies that are going to recover quickly after a potential recession. The post 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Instead of Sitting on Cash appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows

    Telus and Nutrien are terrific dividend stocks that you shouldn't fear if they sink further. The post Buy Alert: 2 Top-Dog Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near 52-Week Lows appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Lebanon to sell unlimited US dollars to prop up collapsing pound

    Lebanon's central bank will begin selling unlimited amounts of U.S. dollars in a bid to halt the spiralling devaluation of the Lebanese pound, Governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday. Salameh set a new rate for Sayrafa, the central bank's exchange platform, at 90,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar on Tuesday.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030

    Growth stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could turn $10,000 into $50,000 or more by 2030. The post 2 Top Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2030 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.