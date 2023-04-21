Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Lion Posim Berhad (KLSE:LIONPSIM)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Lion Posim Berhad (KLSE:LIONPSIM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lion Posim Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0098 = RM7.3m ÷ (RM884m - RM140m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Lion Posim Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.9%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Lion Posim Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Lion Posim Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 2.8%, but since then they've fallen to 1.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Lion Posim Berhad's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Lion Posim Berhad is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 24% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Lion Posim Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

