Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad (KLSE:MPI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM309m ÷ (RM3.1b - RM583m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad Tell Us?

In terms of Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 12% from 16% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Malaysian Pacific Industries Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 304% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

