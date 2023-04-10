Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For CountPlus (ASX:CUP)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at CountPlus (ASX:CUP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for CountPlus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0083 = AU$1.2m ÷ (AU$440m - AU$293m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, CountPlus has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured CountPlus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CountPlus here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at CountPlus doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.5% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, CountPlus' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 67% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.8%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for CountPlus in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 9.8% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

