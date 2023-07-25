Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For SDI (ASX:SDI)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at SDI (ASX:SDI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on SDI is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = AU$9.2m ÷ (AU$127m - AU$21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, SDI has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SDI compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of SDI's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.7% from 11% five years ago. However it looks like SDI might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From SDI's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by SDI's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 98% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

