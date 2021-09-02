Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gem Diamonds:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$47m ÷ (US$414m - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Gem Diamonds has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Gem Diamonds' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gem Diamonds here for free.

What Can We Tell From Gem Diamonds' ROCE Trend?

There is reason to be cautious about Gem Diamonds, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 21%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gem Diamonds to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Gem Diamonds is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 47% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

