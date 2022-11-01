Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Koenig & Bauer is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = €9.1m ÷ (€1.3b - €626m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Koenig & Bauer has an ROCE of 1.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Koenig & Bauer's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Koenig & Bauer's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Koenig & Bauer's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 7.2% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Koenig & Bauer becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Koenig & Bauer's current liabilities are still rather high at 47% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Koenig & Bauer is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 80% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

