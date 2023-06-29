Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At IMCD (AMS:IMCD)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at IMCD (AMS:IMCD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on IMCD is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €479m ÷ (€3.6b - €890m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, IMCD has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IMCD compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IMCD here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at IMCD. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 132%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that IMCD is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 144% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, IMCD does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

