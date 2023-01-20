Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Hyrican Informationssysteme (FRA:HYI)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Hyrican Informationssysteme (FRA:HYI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hyrican Informationssysteme is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = €2.8m ÷ (€35m - €6.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Hyrican Informationssysteme has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.5% average generated by the Tech industry.

roce
Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hyrican Informationssysteme's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Hyrican Informationssysteme, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Hyrican Informationssysteme is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 501% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Hyrican Informationssysteme is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

