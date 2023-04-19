Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At RCL Foods (JSE:RCL)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at RCL Foods (JSE:RCL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RCL Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = R1.2b ÷ (R26b - R12b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, RCL Foods has an ROCE of 8.4%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RCL Foods compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering RCL Foods here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For RCL Foods Tell Us?

RCL Foods is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 62% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 47% of its operations, which isn't ideal. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On RCL Foods' ROCE

To bring it all together, RCL Foods has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

