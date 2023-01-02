Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At DEUTZ (ETR:DEZ)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DEUTZ (ETR:DEZ) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DEUTZ is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = €57m ÷ (€1.5b - €654m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, DEUTZ has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DEUTZ compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

DEUTZ is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 80% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 43% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On DEUTZ's ROCE

As discussed above, DEUTZ appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And since the stock has fallen 46% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Like most companies, DEUTZ does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

