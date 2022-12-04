Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At LYC Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:LYC)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at LYC Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:LYC) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on LYC Healthcare Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = RM8.8m ÷ (RM208m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, LYC Healthcare Berhad has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating LYC Healthcare Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

LYC Healthcare Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 1,024% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 12%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On LYC Healthcare Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, LYC Healthcare Berhad has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 63% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with LYC Healthcare Berhad (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

While LYC Healthcare Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

