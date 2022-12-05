Returns On Capital At Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) (SGX:QC7) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)'s (SGX:QC7) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$27m ÷ (S$265m - S$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Q & M Dental Group (Singapore).

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 12% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 91% in that time. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 11% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 23% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) that you might find interesting.

