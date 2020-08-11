Returns On Capital At Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Paint An Interesting Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Public Service Enterprise Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$2.5b ÷ (US$49b - US$5.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Thus, Public Service Enterprise Group has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Public Service Enterprise Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Public Service Enterprise Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Public Service Enterprise Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 9.1%, but since then they've fallen to 5.7%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Public Service Enterprise Group's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Public Service Enterprise Group's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

