The Returns On Capital At Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Pintaras Jaya Berhad (KLSE:PTARAS), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Pintaras Jaya Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = RM20m ÷ (RM580m - RM154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Pintaras Jaya Berhad has an ROCE of 4.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.3%.

In the above chart we have measured Pintaras Jaya Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pintaras Jaya Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Pintaras Jaya Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.4%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Pintaras Jaya Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 27%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Pintaras Jaya Berhad that you might find interesting.

